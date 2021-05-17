Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 30,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 985,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,101,000 after buying an additional 38,807 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $381.50 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $268.34 and a 1 year high of $388.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

