Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Cut by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.6% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $382.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $258.56 and a 12 month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

