Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lifted by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.2% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $139.90. The company had a trading volume of 124,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,346. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $96.31 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

