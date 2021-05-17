Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $368.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.58 and a 52 week high of $376.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

