Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 10,360 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for approximately 4.0% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. owned about 19.57% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74.

