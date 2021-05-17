Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.82 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.

VRNS traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,687. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.93.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $238,905.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,084,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,299 shares of company stock worth $40,933,811 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

