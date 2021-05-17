VAULT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,891.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. VAULT has a market cap of $3.02 million and $6,891.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for $7.68 or 0.00017382 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VAULT has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00090337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.69 or 0.00452207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00226993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.84 or 0.01324389 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042938 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,306 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

