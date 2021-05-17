VectivBio (VECT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ: VECT) recently:

5/10/2021 – VectivBio is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – VectivBio is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – VectivBio is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – VectivBio had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lifesci Capital.

Shares of VectivBio stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 43,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,355. VectivBio Holding AG has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

