Velas 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $932,108.00 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $231.96 million and approximately $932,108.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001063 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002350 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000592 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002048 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

