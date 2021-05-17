Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Hamid Zarringhalam Buys 2,500 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Hamid Zarringhalam purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $22,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

VLDR stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,613,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,700. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 51.3% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 130.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 85,827 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth about $2,587,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 258.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 194,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth about $127,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

