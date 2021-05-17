Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its price target cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

VLDR stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,732. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 194,142 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.