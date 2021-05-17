Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,491 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Ventas worth $36,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Ventas by 3,980.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Ventas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 568.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 255,341 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ventas by 551.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR stock opened at $54.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

