Venus (XVS) Market Cap Achieves $836.54 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 27.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. Venus has a total market cap of $836.54 million and $605.99 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $83.90 or 0.00193042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,562.24 or 1.00235940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00050841 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,971,221 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

