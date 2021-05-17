VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,644,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 585,323 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.95% of VEON worth $29,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VEON traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. VEON Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

