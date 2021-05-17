VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,438,000 after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,313,000 after purchasing an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,934,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $635,014,000 after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,688,000 after purchasing an additional 230,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,539,000 after purchasing an additional 106,160 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $220.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.72. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $224.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,481 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,190,529. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

