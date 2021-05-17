Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $733.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report sales of $733.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $740.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $719.30 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $678.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $175.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.14. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $151.54 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.