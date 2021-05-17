Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Boosted by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.5% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $242.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

