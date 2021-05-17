Vertcoin Reaches Market Cap of $68.70 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $68.70 million and $2.06 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002619 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,681.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.58 or 0.07558346 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,073.10 or 0.02456660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.48 or 0.00648981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00206036 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.04 or 0.00783040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.38 or 0.00660182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.28 or 0.00543210 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,060,197 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

