Verus International (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.17. Verus International shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 18,994 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

About Verus International (OTCMKTS:VRUS)

Verus International, Inc supplies consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United States. The company provides frozen foods, primarily meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

