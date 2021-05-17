VerusCoin Price Tops $1.58 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00003605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $98.13 million and $72,708.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00090394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.00 or 0.00455265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.44 or 0.00229783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.01303241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042902 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,268,721 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.