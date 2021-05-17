VIA optronics (VIAO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter.

Shares of VIAO opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. VIA optronics has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

