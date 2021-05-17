Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $1.24

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $28.83 million and approximately $590,234.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.03 or 0.00665303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002595 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,169 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

