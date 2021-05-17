VIBE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,231.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $6,231.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00085214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.56 or 0.01331383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00115664 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

