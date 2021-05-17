Victoria (LON:VCP) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,100.00

Victoria plc (LON:VCP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and last traded at GBX 1,076.10 ($14.06), with a volume of 14962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,080 ($14.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Victoria from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Victoria alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 921.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 719.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.