Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 149,293 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 106.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,613 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,293 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Autodesk worth $80,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $277.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.71. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.44 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 144.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.23.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

