Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 191,879 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,879 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Morgan Stanley worth $76,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $87.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

