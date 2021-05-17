Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 201,558 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.72% of Silgan worth $79,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLGN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Silgan by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,009. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $43.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

