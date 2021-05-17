Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 23,803 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.40% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $82,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $116,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,431,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,704. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

