Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 47,545 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of General Mills worth $67,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in General Mills by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $63.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

