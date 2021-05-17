Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,497 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.30% of AMERISAFE worth $77,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $66.35 on Monday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.11. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

In other news, Director Sean Traynor acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $508,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $585,767.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

