Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 212,246 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,246 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $75,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $57,658,000. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,818,000 after purchasing an additional 212,906 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,038,000 after purchasing an additional 129,845 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $175.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $68.15 and a one year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,501. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

