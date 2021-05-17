Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,881,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 459,212 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.25% of Kennametal worth $75,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after acquiring an additional 678,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $21,297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 397,472 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $6,753,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,550,000 after acquiring an additional 174,721 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMT. UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $41.83 on Monday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

