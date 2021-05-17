Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,544 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.09% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $72,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTM stock opened at $1,187.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.58. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $752.10 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,171.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,076.92.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

