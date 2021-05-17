Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.93% of Murphy USA worth $75,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,242,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 112,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 983,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,737,000 after acquiring an additional 81,154 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1,450.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 80,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $141.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

