Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $67.41 Million Stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,502 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.19% of US Ecology worth $67,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECOL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at $12,086,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in US Ecology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,613,000 after purchasing an additional 272,219 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1,389.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,038 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ECOL opened at $42.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

