Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $67.53 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 71,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of EOG Resources worth $67,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.08.

EOG opened at $82.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

