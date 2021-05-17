Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $67.83 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 296,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $67,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $269.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

