Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $68.36 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,017 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $68,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.63.

PNC opened at $199.38 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.89 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.31.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

