Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $70.27 Million Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Avnet worth $70,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,151,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $43.47 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVT. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.