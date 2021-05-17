Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $70.72 Million Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,032 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $70,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,967 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $65.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.