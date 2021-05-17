Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $72.53 Million Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,468,813 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 8.13% of AngioDynamics worth $72,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $22.95 on Monday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $875.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.89.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.