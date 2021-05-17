Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $75.79 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of WEC Energy Group worth $75,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.30.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.20 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

