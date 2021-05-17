Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $76.21 Million Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1,892.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,008,980 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Comerica worth $76,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $79.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $79.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

