Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $76.76 Million Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.50% of Astec Industries worth $76,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

ASTE opened at $71.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 122.42 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.56.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

