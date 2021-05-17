Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $77.50 Million Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 910,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.82% of Delek US worth $77,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

DK stock opened at $22.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

