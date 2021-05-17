Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $78.62 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.52% of Chart Industries worth $78,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Chart Industries by 45.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6,073.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

Chart Industries stock opened at $151.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $167.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

