Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $79.31 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,631 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of The Allstate worth $79,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 11.5% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 27.4% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $139.26 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

