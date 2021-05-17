Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $80.14 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Workday worth $80,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,990,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106,280 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after purchasing an additional 304,728 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,449,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,409,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $228.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.84 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

