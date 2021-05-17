Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,659 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 8.89% of ADTRAN worth $71,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $20.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $970.34 million, a PE ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

