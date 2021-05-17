Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,276 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of NovoCure worth $70,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVCR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $148,269,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $46,463,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 2,140.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 174,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,116,000 after acquiring an additional 166,273 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,429,497,000 after acquiring an additional 136,430 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,453,000 after acquiring an additional 133,149 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,652 shares of company stock valued at $42,711,132 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $179.27 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $220.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 943.58 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

